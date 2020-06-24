Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie wins primary despite Trump’s call to boot him from GOP

Massie beat his challenger, Todd McMurtry by having an 88 % lead with 73 % of the precinct votes in when The Associated Press called the race.

Earlier this year, Trump called Massie “a disaster for America” and a “third-rate grandstander” after that he held up a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in March.

Massie was against the large bill and demanded a roll-call vote that forced his colleagues to return to the House floor despite the recommendations from health experts to stay home.

“I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber,” Massie said in March, demanding a recorded vote.

Republicans and Democrats rejected Massie’s request as a quorum was present, and passed the bill by voice vote.

The most of Massie’s votes Tuesday, were cast by mail-in and drop-off absentee voting due to coronavirus restrictions according to Roll Call.

Massie has reportedly become known as “Mr. No” because of his track record for voting against bipartisan and conservative bills.

Trump, who won in Massie’s district in 2016, appears to have not deterred Massie supporters despite tweeting “Throw Massie out of Republican Party!” in March.

Massie won a fourth term in 2018 by winning not exactly two thirds the vote, and will face Democrat Matthew Best, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary Tuesday, in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.