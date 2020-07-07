Kentucky man pulls gun after losing arm wrestling match with young son: sheriff

Deputies were called to Zimmerman’s home around 1 a.m. for a written report of an interest with a weapon, sheriff officials said.

AUSTRALIAN LAWMAKER BREAKS BONE AFTER ARM-WRESTLING HIS CABINET COLLEAGUE DURING LUNCH

When they got there, they found Zimmerman holed up inside your home alone.

“Deputies learned that Zimmerman was intoxicated and challenged his juvenile son to an arm-wrestling contest,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

”When Zimmerman lost multiple times, he became agitated, which led to a physical altercation with his son,” the post said. “Zimmerman grabbed a firearm and as his son was going upstairs, Zimmerman fired two shots inside of the house.”

SUSPECT IN KILLING AT LOUISVILLE BREONNA TAYLOR PROTEST IN CUSTODY

The Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team convinced Zimmerman to surrender.

The Facebook post quoted Zimmerman as telling deputies he was aiming at the ceiling when he fired the gun.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Zimmerman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after his arrest and his bond was set at $5,000.