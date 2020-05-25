Kentucky Governor Hung in Effigy Over Coronavirus Restrictions



@ladd_sarah

It’s actually horrifying … a 2nd Amendment Kentucky rally the day earlier than Memorial Day changed into an insane show of Governor Andy Beshear being hung in effigy.

It is mindless, aside from some gun-toting fanatics desirous to whip the gang right into a frenzy. Around 100 folks swarmed the Governor’s mansion to have fun constitutional rights, as they packed warmth.

It was billed as a Second Amendment rally … “what it really means to be FREE.”

Pastor Cliff Christman then launched on the Governor’s coronavirus restrictions, grousing, “This has been one of the biggest shams in world history … Grown men have been hiding in homes nearly wetting their pants over this invisible enemy that nobody sees. Where is it at? Let it come out and face us.”