Kentucky Governor Hung in Effigy Over Coronavirus Restrictions

It’s actually horrifying … a 2nd Amendment Kentucky rally the day earlier than Memorial Day changed into an insane show of Governor Andy Beshear being hung in effigy.
It is mindless, aside from some gun-toting fanatics desirous to whip the gang right into a frenzy. Around 100 folks swarmed the Governor’s mansion to have fun constitutional rights, as they packed warmth.
It was billed as a Second Amendment rally … “what it really means to be FREE.”
Pastor Cliff Christman then launched on the Governor’s coronavirus restrictions, grousing, “This has been one of the biggest shams in world history … Grown men have been hiding in homes nearly wetting their pants over this invisible enemy that nobody sees. Where is it at? Let it come out and face us.”
Now again to the hanging … how far are we from a Civil War when disagreements flip into symbolic lynchings? And, how far a distance is there between hanging in effigy and hanging for actual? If the mindset is there, actions might not be far behind.