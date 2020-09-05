Churchill Downs Racetrack will continue its custom of playing “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of the Kentucky Derby despite criticism of the tune about American slavery.

But the efficiency of the tune, which is likewise Kentucky’s state tune, will be various Saturday than in previous years, Churchill Downs stated.

“Normally, the moment would include fans singing along. This year, it will be instrumental only and preceded by a moment of silence and reflection,” Tonya Abeln, vice president of interactions at the Churchill Downs Foundation, informed NBC News in an e-mail Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby, among the most-watched sporting occasions in the U.S. with approximately 15 million tv audiences each year, is occurring Saturday without fans in participation after it was delayed in March due to the fact that of thecoronavirus pandemic (NBC telecasts the Derby each year.)

The tune will be played by bugler Steve Buttleman, rather the normal University of Louisville marching band.

As the racetrack tweeted Friday, “the 100-year tradition of singing the state song of Kentucky has been thoughtfully & appropriately modified & will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection.”

“My Old Kentucky Home” was composed by author Stephen Foster, a Pennsylvania native, in the 1850s.

Its initial lyrics inform the first-person tale of an oppressed individual being offered down the river from Kentucky to strive in “the field…