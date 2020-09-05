Kentucky Derby post positions, odds 2020: Lineup, favorite, horses, entries

Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law will break from theNo 17 post in the 146th Kentucky Derby as the strong favorite with 3-5 openingodds Click here to stream the 2020 Kentucky Derby live starting at 2:30p ET.

The leading 3 horses will all begin beside each other on the far outdoors with 5-1 Honor A. P. beginning to Tiz the Law’s left and 8-1 Authentic on his right.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was moved from the very first Saturday in May to the very first Saturday in September (Sept 5, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the race’s 146th edition– and potentially its most special, given that Churchill Downs will be fanless and jockeys will follow rigorous COVID-19 preventative measures, to name a few things.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday,Sept 5 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for around 7:01 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will likewise air the Kentucky Oaks the day previously on Friday, September 4.

Related: What to know about the 2020 Kentucky Derby

Below are the post positions for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, consisting of present odds sinceSept 1.

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)– SCRATCHED

Trainer: Rey Hernandez

Jockey: Martin Garcia

2. Max Player (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

3. Enforceable (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

4. Storm the Court ( 50-1)

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

5. Major Fed ( 50-1)

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: James Graham

6. King …