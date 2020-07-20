Kentucky Couple Who Refused To Sign Self-Quarantine Order Are Placed Under House Arrest

A Kentucky couple has just come forward to claim that they were placed under house arrest after they refused to sign a self-quarantine order over following one of them testing positive for COVID-19.

Elizabeth Linscott of Radcliff told reporters that she decided to get tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure because she was planning to visit family in Michigan, according to WAVE. The next day, Linscott was informed that she had tested positive, and she was also sent an email from the health department containing a form to sign.

This document called on Linscott to check in every day with her symptoms, self-isolate and let officials know if she has to seek hospital treatment. However, she opted not to sign the form due to fears that she would have time to contact health officials in the event of a health emergency.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” Linscott said.

Last Thursday, Linscott’s husband Isaiah was stunned when he was met by police at the front door of their home.

“I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” he said. “I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

The couple have since been placed under house arrest for two weeks and ordered to wear ankle monitors that will notify law enforcement if they travel more than 200 feet from the property.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something,” Linscott said. “We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong.”

Lincoln Trail District Health Department refused to comment on the situation when asked about it, saying that they could not do so over privacy concerns for the family. Linscott and her husband are now claiming that they never said they wouldn’t self-quarantine, instead saying that they simply did not agree with the wording of the documents.

”That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott said. “I never said that.”

