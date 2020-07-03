Kent Ingle: July 4th civics test — Can we move forward together if we don’t know our history?

We cannot are expecting young people to trust in our democracy, not to mention actively take part in it, if we don’t even seek to help them understand it.

JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO: OUR DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND YOUR CHOICE TO REVOLT AGAINST BRITAIN

Civic education isn’t just teaching young people history. Civic knowledge plays a substantial role in a young person’s civic engagement and social mobility while they develop into adulthood. It fundamentally reveals how an individual will engage life as a U.S citizen.

An knowledge of civic history not only teaches young people just how to be active participants inside their nation but additionally keeps the narrative of our government’s establishment consistent. Furthermore, the real history of how our nation became free can never be fully appreciated if it’s never fully understood.

How can we are expecting our students to become active participants in our government if we don’t take the time to educate them on civics?

In short, we simply can’t. If we want students to be civically engaged, we must equip them to be.

Not long ago, civic history was a vital part of the education of any young American. Today, it is in the bottom of the totem pole within our educational system. This raises several regions of concern for future years of education and U.S. citizenship.

In the Daedalus article “The Challenges Facing Civic Education,” Kathleen Hall Jamieson wrote, “Specifically, schooling in civics increases knowledge of our system of government and its history and laws; builds students’ confidence in their ability to exercise the prerogatives of citizenship; and increases participation in the community and governments, including voting.”

According to a survey in 2018, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, “Twenty-two percent of eighth-grade students have teachers with primary responsibility for teaching civics to their class.” On average, these students scored better than students who didn’t have teachers with the principal responsibility of teaching civic education. The amount of roles specialized in teaching civic and government history has dwindled severely.

Even as of a year ago, Danielle Allen at the Washington Post reported, “Over the past few decades, our nation has undergone a significant decline in the provision of civics education. We downshifted from delivering three courses in civics to most high school students in the mid-20th century to now delivering one single-semester course to approximately 85 percent of students, as Michael Rebell points out in his recent book ‘Flunking Democracy.”’

Civics education is more easily available to public schools in upper-income areas. Lower-income districts cannot afford to even teach about them, which leaves these students at a disadvantage. Long-term, the lack of priority in civic education will eventually result in its nonexistence in the device.

If we want young people to boost their knowledge and link with the nation they call home, if we want them to be active participants in local and national elections, they have to be educated on how our society and government were established. An education in civic history should be required and accessible to all students.

In the 2016 presidential election, the turnout rate of millennials who voted was roughly 58 per cent. Of course, in this upcoming election, there is continual hope that more teenagers, millennials and Generation Z, will participate.

We would never manage to celebrate Independence Day minus the great sacrifices and events that light emitting diode us becoming a free nation. But exactly what will the day mean if we have forgotten those sacrifices and events?

