Kent homes evacuated after partial cliff collapse | UK news

Residents of a Kent village have been compelled to flee their homes after a part of a close-by cliff fell into the ocean.

Twenty homes had been evacuated from Surf Crescent in Eastchurch, on the Isle of Sheppey, after residents heard the earth ‘creaking’ beneath them earlier than a bit of cliff fell away.

One resident, Malcolm Newell, mentioned his neighbours in Cliffhanger Cottage informed him in regards to the collapse.

“When I went round there before, the house was making noises and creaking. The family moved into a bungalow they have behind Cliffhanger because they didn’t feel safe,” he informed the Kent Messenger.

“Then they heard a crash and a whole section of the cliff had disappeared – more than 2 metres wide and about 15 metres across. Part of the road has gone and you can’t drive round there any more.”

Kent fireplace and rescue service KFRS attended on Friday night time and reported {that a} “large section of the cliff edge had fallen away, leaving a number of properties at potential risk”.

There had been no reported accidents and residents in 18 of the properties have since been allowed to return dwelling. Surf Crescent stays closed to site visitors.

KFRS mentioned: “Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area due to the direct danger of further cliff collapse. There are a number of road and footpath closures in the area and a large section of the beach close to the affected area of cliff has also been closed for the time being.”