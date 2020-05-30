Kent cliff collapse forces families from homes in Eastchurch

Families had to be evacuated from their homes after a cliff collapsed on the Kent coast.

People were moved out of around twenty houses on Friday night at Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey in southeast England.

Kent Fire and Rescue said they attended reports of a “significant cliff collapse” just before 10pm.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a large section of the cliff edge had fallen away, leaving a number of properties at potential risk,” the fire service said.


“Around 20 homes were quickly and safely evacuated as a precaution and the occupants were placed into a temporary welfare centre.”

There were no injuries, and those moved from their homes were given shelter at New Road Residents Community Centre.

Kent Fire and Rescue have told members of the public to stay away from the area “due to the direct danger of further cliff collapse”.

A number of roads and footpaths in the area have been shut off and a large section of the beach close to the affected area of the cliff has also been closed.

Swale Borough Council said most of the households had returned to their properties on Saturday morning.

However, 13 people from two households had not been allowed home following an inspection by the council’s building control.

“We set up an emergency rest centre for 13 people from the remaining two households who are unable to return to their properties,” Swale Borough Council tweeted on Saturday morning.

“We are working to find them suitable accommodation.”

The council added: “The affected roads and footpaths are closed and people are warned to stay away from the area.”

Additional reporting by Press Association



