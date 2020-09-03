Kenosha thrust into spotlight in debate over police violence

When riots broke out last month on 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, after a black man was shot seven times by a police officer in the Wisconsin city, Kammi Hively could see the smoke rising from her house less than a mile away.

A day later, a few blocks away from Ms Hively’s home, Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of the neighbouring US state of Illinois and a Donald Trump supporter, allegedly shot and killed two protesters.

“I never thought this would happen,” she said, adding that the violent unrest in her home town has upended her assumption that these types of things happen in cities far larger than Kenosha. She was so unnerved by the chaos that she briefly sent her three children away to stay with friends and family.

The events of the past two weeks have thrust Kenosha — a city of 100,000 on Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin — into the national spotlight and turned it into a focal point in the rancorous debate over race relations and police violence in the US.

Earlier this week Mr Trump visited the city, which is about an hour’s drive from Chicago along the Interstate 94 highway. The US president made the trip despite pleas from some local politicians, who urged him to stay away for fear that his trip would stoke tensions further.

On Thursday his Democratic rival Joe…