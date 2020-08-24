Kenosha shooting: Wisconsin police shoot Black man as children watch from a car, attorney says

A graphic video supposed to be of the shooting and published on Facebook, reveals a minimum of 2 police officers following the man with weapons drawn as he strolls from the guest side of a gray lorry to the motorist’s side. When the man unlocks of the lorry and attempts to get in, among the officers is seen getting him by the Tee shirts. The officer points his weapon at the man as he hangs on to the man’s Tee shirts. At least 7 gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the lorry, the car horn roaring.

Police stated they were contacted us to the address to handle a domestic disruption, however it is uncertain who called or what took place prior to the video recording started.

CNN is looking for extra details from police.

Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers recognized the victim as Jacob Blake in a declaration launched soon after the event happened. Evers stated Blake was seriously hurt when he was shot numerous times.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers stated in his declaration. In a declaration, the Kenosha Police Department stated an officer included shooting …

Read The Full Article