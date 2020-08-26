Kenosha shooting: Two people are dead and a third injured after an overnight shooting, police say

The shooting took place in the middle of the third night of demonstrations over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, officers reacted to reports of several gunshot victims around 11:45 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department stated in a press release earlyWednesday

The individual injured was required to the medical facility with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police stated.

An examination into the shooting is continuous and the names and ages of the victims are still being figured out, according to the release.