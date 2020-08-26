Kenosha shooting: Two people are dead and a third injured after an overnight shooting, police say

On Tuesday, officers reacted to reports of several gunshot victims around 11:45 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department stated in a press release earlyWednesday
The individual injured was required to the medical facility with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police stated.
An examination into the shooting is continuous and the names and ages of the victims are still being figured out, according to the release.
CNN has actually connected to the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.
Protests in Kenosha have actually been continuous given that Blake’s shooting. Wisconsin’s guv stated a state of emergency situation Tuesday after automobiles and structures were fired and contacted 250 members of the National Guard to help. Blake stays in the medical facility however his household states he is incapacitated from the waist down. A household lawyer stated it would take a “miracle” for Blake to ever stroll once again.
This is a establishing story.