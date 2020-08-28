Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse called a friend to say he ‘killed somebody,’ police say

Then things took a deadly turn.

The teenager with the long gun scuffled with people near a car dealership and opened fire, allegedly killing two people and wounding a third, a criminal complaint says. Even as police and emergency vehicles raced to the scene and chaotic videos of the fatal encounter appeared on social media, the armed suspect walked past a group of officers unnoticed. He was arrested 30 miles away in Antioch, Illinois.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is facing charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Before the shooting, he told a journalist who was trailing him that he was a trained medic, a criminal complaint says.

In a brief video hearing Friday, an Illinois judge agreed to postpone a decision on whether Rittenhouse would be extradited to Wisconsin until at least September 25. Rittenhouse did not appear at the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes. An attorney representing Rittenhouse says his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. In a statement to NBC News attorney John Pierce said, “This was classic self-defense and we are going to prove it. We will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight takes or how long it takes.” Pierce is a noted conservative lawyer whose firm has represented Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Tulsi Gabbard’s Presidential campaign, and former professional baseball player Lenny Dykstra. How the deadly confrontation started About 11:45 p.m. Tuesday — hours after the 8 p.m. curfew –…

