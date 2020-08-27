Kenosha Rioters Spray-Paint ‘BLM’ On Christian Church Sign, ‘Free Palestine’ At Jewish Temple

The riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin intensified as soon as again last night, with rioters utilizing Sunday’s police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake as a reason to ruin the city. After days of burning and robbery services and interrupting the lives of residents, on Wednesday night the rioters moved their focus to targeting locations of praise.

“Free Palestine” Spray-Painted At Jewish Synagogue

Protesters spray-painted “Free Palestine” at a Jewish synagogue and “BLM” on a Christian church sign. Townhall‘s Julio Rosas captured video footage of someone spray-painting “Free Palestine” in the driveway of Kenosha’ s Beth Hillel Temple.

Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple inKenosha pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio _Rosas 11) August 27, 2020

The synagogue had actually handled to get away any damage up until last night, according to the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.

Rabbi Speaks Out

“All around us, damage has happened. Fires have been started. Windows have been broken. Things have been written on walls. We’ve been spared so far, except for our power has been out,” Rabbi Dena Feingold

The synagogue has actually been closed for months in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The someone who had actually remained in the structure, a retired person and …