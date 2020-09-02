Kenosha protesters arrested for breaking curfew, but not police supporters, lawsuit says

The curfew ended Wednesday, the mayor revealed.

The civil liberties lawsuit submitted Tuesday follows protesters required to Kenosha’s streets decrying the police shooting of Jacob Blake previously this month. An attorney for Kenosha County and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department called the lawsuit “entirely without merit.”

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has worked tirelessly to bring order back to the community and has been careful to protect the rights of all citizens throughout that process,” lawyer Sam Hall stated, discussing he would look for instant termination.

The 4 protesters called in the fit declare their civil liberties, including their First Amendment right to peaceably put together, were broken when they were arrested inKenosha

Over 9 days, more than 150 tranquil protesters were arrested for breaching curfew, but not a single pro-police demonstrator was arrested, the lawsuit declares. It likewise declares that beginning the curfew so early at night, at 7 p.m., “leaves no room for any free expression.” The complainants require a short-term limiting order versus the city and Kenosha County and financial damages. They likewise desire the curfew ruled unconstitutional, according to the grievance. City and county police “have used the curfew ordinance to silence the voices of those who peacefully demonstrate against police brutality while also allowing pro-police activists and militias to roam the streets without fear of arrest,” complainants’ lawyer Kim …

