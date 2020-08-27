Kenosha police chief says deadly shooting wouldn’t have happened if people weren’t out after curfew

During a Wednesday news conference, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the shooting may not have happened if demonstrators and the accused gunman had obeyed the city’s newly imposed 8 p.m. curfew

“Everybody involved was out after the curfew,” Miskinis said. “I’m not gonna make a great deal of it but the point is — the curfew’s in place to protect. Had persons not been out involved in violation of that, perhaps the situation that unfolded would not have happened.”

CNN has reached out to the Kenosha Police Department for further comment.

The “situation” was a shooting that left two people dead and another seriously injured early Wednesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse , a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, has been charged in a single shooting incident. Police have not said who is responsible for committing all of the shootings, and they have not provided details on the incident Rittenhouse is charged with.

