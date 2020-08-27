“Inside the NBA” analyst Kenny Smith walks off the set of his show in solidarity with NBA players protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with Bob Costas about how athletes are stepping up and making their voices heard. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Kenny Smith walks off set in solidarity with NBA players
Most Popular
Chennai City perfecting the art of scouting and transfers
Player sales aren't setbacks for Chennai City who have mastered the art of unearthing gems... A club can spend lots of money...
Contested future: What next for the west?
What's the matter with the west? Your response will mainly depend upon what you imply by “the west”. If you are Jeffrey Sachs, a...
Whitelist-only crypto withdrawals coming soon claims Ari Paul
Crypto investor Ari Paul has predicted that within a year or two much of the crypto ecosystem will only allow withdrawals to whitelisted addresses. In...
Scientists Measured The Global Magnetic Field of The Sun’s Corona For The First Time
The Sun's corona, its external environment of searing hot plasma, is a source of consistent fascination for scientists-- and in a significant leap...
Hurricane Laura is less than 50 miles away and will make landfall in a...
In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, 150 homeowners have actually declined to leave throughout the obligatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Laura. “Out of 6,500 residents,...
Jacob Blake: NBA postpones games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott following police shooting | NBA...
The NBA postponed all...
TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits after Trump threatens to ban app
Kevin Mayer has quit TikTok just months after becoming chief executive of the Chinese video app accused by the Trump administration of threatening national...