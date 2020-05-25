Kenny Loggins performs ‘Footloose’ at an empty Hollywood Bowl to raise money for Covid-19 relief

The musician executed Saturday evening at the legendary Hollywood amphitheater and also sang several of his most significant hits, consisting of “Footloose,” the solitary he co-wrote for the hit 1984 Kevin Bacon movie of the very same name.

The distinct performance became part of an continuous fundraising event, RWQuarantunes , which occurs each weekend break on a personal Zoom telephone call.

Talent representative Richard Weitz and also his 17- year-old child Demi are the minds behind the performance collection, which they state has actually elevated greater than $3 million for food financial institutions, health centers and also associated Covid-19 relief initiatives.

“To think that two months ago when Demi and I started the RWQuarantunes that we would go from our kitchen to the Hollywood Bowl is not only surreal but very humbling,” Weitz, a companion at William Morris Endeavor, informed CNN.

Saturday noted the 10 th advantage performance that RWQuarantunes has actually done yet the very first to utilize the HollywoodBowl Although the venue is shuttered for the 2020 season , Weitz handled to obtain authorization for Loggins to carry out there. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti additionally went to. Much to the pleasure of customers, Bacon additionally made an look on the digital fundraising event Saturday from his house. “When we were making the movie, we didn’t have the song yet,” Bacon claimed while presentingLoggins “In the middle of shooting, Kenny was still writing the song. It was just Kenny on an acoustic guitar, that was the demo … I heard the song and was like, ‘Yeah, That’s cool.’ It just hits you. I did what I could, but I don’t think the movie would have been what it was without it.” Loggins and also Bacon were simply component of an evening loaded with remarkable efficiencies, consisting of Seal vocal singing his hit “Kiss from a Rose.” TELEVISION cook Rachael Ray shared a breeze of Rob Thomas, that did his 1999 shatter solitary “Smooth” with Carlos Santana. Artist Billie Eilish additionally got on to talk about a vegan charity she has actually released with her mommy. Also doing were The Killers, Barry Manilow, Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer, Bryan Adams, Elvis Costello, Gloria Gaynor and also previous Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung. Famed document manufacturer Clive Davis, that Weitz called his “Zoom wingman” and also has actually been a staple at all the digital fundraising events, additionally made an look from his house throughout the night. The programs are by invite just due to copyright violation problems with several of the tracks and also since Zoom restricts the variety of customers that can sign up with at when, Weitz informed CNN. RWQuarantunes has actually elevated money for such charities as No Kid Hungry, Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, Saban Community Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Hospital, United Way Worldwide, Team Rubicon, Vanderbilt Hospital, CDC Foundation, Baby2Baby and also the Los Angeles Regional FoodBank Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon contributed $200,000 to No Kid Hungry throughout Saturday’s program, Weitz claimed.





