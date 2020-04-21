Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Teddy Riley Return For Instagram Live Rematch After Mishaps

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley’s Instagram Live fight.

After the R&B makers’ first work at their much-advertised fight was crashed by audio issues throughout the end of the week, Edmonds and Riley didn’t overlook anything during their rematch Monday.

In excess of 500,000 people checked out the watch, the unbelievable makers’ no holds barred clash of their broad discographies, including the hits “My, My, My” by Johnny Gill (produced by Babyface) and Guy’s “Let’s Chill” (created by Riley).

Regardless of the well-disposed rivalry, the makers were complimentary of each other.

“You are the king. You brought New Jack Swing to us all. You brought a movement,” Edmonds told Riley, who is credited with the production of the combination kind during the ’80s and ’90s. “I’m honored to be in here with you, man.”

“You inspired me,” Riley replied. Edmonds said they “keep each other on our toes.”

“Kenny brought out the guitar…oh I love it,” tweeted Toni Braxton, whose hit songs “Another Sad Long Song” and “You’re Making Me High” (both produced by Edmonds) appeared in the hits lineup.

In any case, everybody concurred that watchers were the ultimate winners, after the two music makers brought a huge number of fans together with music while social removing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congrats to both! So much talent! This elevated my mood! Love to @KennyEdmonds and @TeddyRiley1 y’all were groovin,'” Braxton added.

“We all won tonight witnessing @KennyEdmonds and @TeddyRiley1 go back and forth with pure greatness,” Bruno Mars tweeted.

Here’s a rundown of all the hits played during the fight:

Thread Hits Battle: Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Tracklist: pic.twitter.com/bpLtMc44Lp — Shi (@ImALittleBitShi) April 21, 2020

Riley and Edmonds first fought it out on Saturday, but sound and specialized issues tormented the agreeable session. Riley seemed to plan more for a show, with a set-up that prompted reverberating and playback.

After about an hour of investigating, the team concurred to try again some other time.

Monday’s flight wasn’t liberated from specialized troubles, either. Riley’s screen seemed to freeze a few times before his association was lost. Riley and Edmonds completed the fight independently all alone Instagram takes care of.

“Everybody, please stay safe,” Edmonds said as he signed off. “Social distancing is important and we will catch you guys another time. Love you, take care, everybody.”

Prior this month, Edmonds uncovered that he and his family were analyzed with COVID-19 and are recouping.

“I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” he composed on April 10, his 62nd birthday.

