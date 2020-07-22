Kenmore Black 70919 Countertop Microwave, 0.9 cu. ft



With one-touch controls and auto-defrost options, This 900-watt Kenmore countertop microwave helps you prepare foods quickly and easily. Whether cooking popular foods like popcorn or potatoes, or defrosting something for dinner, pre-programmed settings eliminate the guesswork by using the right amount of time and power for the best results. A bright LED clock doubles as a timer. When little ones are nearby, activate the safety feature which locks the control panel so they can push the buttons without stopping or starting the microwave, or extending cooking time. Black finish looks great in all settings.

Cooking is fast with 900 watts and 10 power settings.

One touch Express cooking for 1-6 minutes, plus add 30 seconds button.

Cook popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetables, beverages, or a dinner plate of leftovers with one-touch convenience and no guesswork.

Extra features include time or Weight defrost, timer/clock display, and a safety lock option. Maximum Microwave Cooking Time (min.) – 99

Exterior Dimensions in inches: 18.3W x 11H x 14.5D