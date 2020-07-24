Kenmore 70729 0.7 cu. ft Compact 700 Watts 10 Power Settings, 6 Heating Presets, Removable Turntable, ADA Compliant Small Countertop Microwave, Black



With the Kenmore 0 7 cu feet Small Countertop Microwave you’ll heat your snacks dinners and movie night popcorn treats conveniently and quickly This compact countertop microwave oven is the perfect size for placing on your countertop of your small kitchen office breakroom counter or in a college dorm room At 700 watts of cooking power this small compact countertop microwave will help you cook breakfast lunch and dinner up in minutes! You’ll cook your favorite foods like leftover pizza and popcorn confidently and never guess how much time you should heat them up at With 6 pre-programmed Auto Cook heating presets you’ll cook your foods quickly and evenly The 6 presets include pizza frozen vegetables fresh vegetables popcorn soup and potatoes An add 30 seconds button offers a quick way to add more time to heating up foods or foods that don’t require as much heating time Frozen foods can be defrosted quickly with the defrost button option Simply select your time and weight setting and get perfectly defrosted foods Other convenience features include an LED digital display touch pad control panel with clock and a removable glass turntable to ensure your reheated and frozen meals are cooked evenly The turntable is recessed to help you more easily put in and take out your food A safety lock also keeps little ones out of danger Microwave is ADA compliant and provides cooking access for people of all disabilities For a convenient compact heating appliance choose the Kenmore Small Countertop 700 Watts Microwave Oven

POWER AND CONVENIENCE Countertop microwave has 10 power settings at 700 watts an add 30 seconds button option and a safety lock to keep children safe

HEATING PRESETS With 6 Auto-Cook preset programs you can take the guess work out of heating your favorite foods like pizza potatoes popcorn frozen vegetables soup fresh vegetables

DEFROST QUICKLY Frozen foods can be defrosted quickly with the Time/Weight defrost setting

LED DIGITAL DISPLAY Easy to read touch pad display panel is illuminated with LED lighting and features a clock function