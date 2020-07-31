Kenmore 1.2 cu. ft. Microwave Oven – White



Conveniently Cook Tasty Meals for Your Busy Family with the Kenmore 1.2 cu. ft. Microwave Oven With 1100W of cooking power and a sleek, yet simply designed user interface, the 1.2 cu. ft. White Microwave Oven simply makes sense for busy families who sometimes need good food in a hurry. This microwave comes fully loaded with lots of programmed cooking pre-sets, such as rice, beverage, casserole and pizza so you can be confident that your favorite foods will always be cooked to perfection. A bright LED display, multi-stage cooking functionality and a built-in timer only add to the standout features that make this microwave oven the ideal appliance for your family’s active lifestyle.

Accommodates many different dishes. Offers 1.2 cu. ft. of space for all of your cooking needs

With 1,100W of power, this microwave tackles meals both big and small

Convenient countertop design gives you quick and easy access to cooking functionalities