Kenin soaks up the pressure to down Jabeur and reach last 16 By Reuters

New York City (Reuters) – Second seed Sofia Kenin conquered a slow start to rise past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-6( 4) 6-3 on Saturday and move into the 4th round of the U.S. Open for the very first time.

Jabeur, ranked 31 in the world, broke to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set as Kenin had a hard time to manage her serve, however the American right away reacted with a break of her own prior to getting the early benefit in the contest through a tiebreak.

Kenin, who beat Jabeur en path to her Australian Open title previously this year and entered into the clash at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-1 record over her, changed equipments at the start of the 2nd set.

Playing excellent tennis from the standard, she went 2-0 up prior to Jabeur broke back, however the 21-year-old raised her video game when again and held company to liquidate the win.

Jabeur struck 35 winners to Kenin’s 14 however likewise made 32 unforced mistakes to the (*16 *) 23.

Kenin, who stated she had actually been feeling some pressure after her Melbourne victory, had actually lost in straight sets in her only warm-up occasion prior to the U.S. Open.

“… After Australia it (pressure) obviously got to me in a way but I regrouped… and I feel like I’m just playing better,” Kenin stated in a courtside …