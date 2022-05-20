Kendrick Lamar, an American rapper, and performer have launched The Big Steppers Tour to promote his newly released album.

The tour will go out on July 19 in Oklahoma and then travel through Europe and Australia before ending in December in New Zealand. Kendrick Lamar’s nephew, Baby Keem, will accompany him on all dates of The Big Steppers Tour.

On some dates, Tanna Leone, who is featured on the record, will open for Lamar. The Big Steppers Tour is funded by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App, with the tagline “Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box.” On May 20, tickets for the Kendrick Lamar tour will go on sale to the general public at noon PT in the United States.

The presale tickets will be available through the Cash App beginning May 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

Kendrick Lamar Tour Tickets Are Now Available

The presale may be accessed by entering the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and purchasing the ticket right away. Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, and Sampha are among the prominent contributors to the album, which is split into two volumes of nine tracks.

The voice of Eckhart Tolle, a religious teacher, and author, narrates many tracks on Lamar’s latest album. Whitney Alford, Lamar’s partner, has also acted as a narrator on many tracks, including We Cry Together, which includes a Florence and the Machine sample. The album was released five years after Kendrick Lamar’s last album, Damn (2017), which was the first non-classical and non-jazz album to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.