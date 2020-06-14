Kendra Wilkinson — Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Kendra Wilkinson‘s apperance are platinum level!
Here is just a 20-year-old version of the Playboy hottie and “The Girls Next Door” star revealing her icy blonde locks at a Playboy Magazine event in Los Angeles back in 2005 (left). This was just one single year following Wilkinson meeting Hugh Hefner and moved into the Playboy Mansion.
And, 15 years later … The reality show star and mother of two — who celebrated her 35th birthday last week — was last spotted revealing her natural splendor at a conference in Beverly Hills early in the day this year (right).
Kendra’s on top!
The question is …