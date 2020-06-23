Kendall & Kylie Jenner Reportedly Owe Factory Workers Unpaid Wages From March!

Uh oh!

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in warm water after a report by @diet_prada revealed factory employees who produce their namesake clothing line are allegedly still waiting on unpaid wages for an order which was canceled.

While we may only associate Ky with her successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin empire, she and big sis Kenny went in to business together way back in 2015 to launch Kendall + Kylie. It’s unclear what involvement the girls have today in the brand other than modeling the clothes, but this definitely isn’t a good look!!

Per the fashion watchdog account, Global Brands Group, which runs the label behind the scenes, announced back in March that as a result of the pandemic any outstanding SS20 production orders because of their brands could be canceled with suppliers. This was despite some already being produced:

“Garment workers are some of the most vulnerable people in the world, even outside a pandemic, and COVID threatened more than just their health. Slow retail sales led to stores cancelling vendor orders, which led to vendors cancelling factory orders. This turned into lost capitol for the factories, which leaves garment workers, who are often on the brink of poverty, not getting paid. Orders were cancelled that had already been produced, also leaving factories on the hook to raw goods suppliers.”

Yikes!!

With stores starting to reopen now, we are able to only hope the money will begin flowing in again (not like the KarJenner fam needs it), but factory workers continue to be stuck waiting on these payments meanwhile. The pandemic has had an enormous fallout across so many industries, but it’s in contrast to these two can’t reach to their own pockets and make amends, right?! What chaos!!

This report comes ahead of a much-awaited makeup collaboration between Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughters launching with Kylie Cosmetics later this week. And let’s not forget that it was just revealed Stormi Webster‘s momma may or may not be a billionaire all things considered! See the entire post HERE.

Still, commentators are here for the exposure!! Here certainly are a few messages:

“Amén! Sustainability goes beyond the material.” @kyliejenner @kendalljenner exactly what are you doing about this situation to make sure these vulnerable factories and their staff get paid?” “Thank you for this. Sooo many @companies aren’t paying the factories that already have terrible pay and inhumane conditions. PAY YOUR FACTORIES” “Smdh, white privilege at its finest” “Who bought their clothes anyway ? Like seriously”

Many critics have taken to the most recent posts on the @kendallandkylie profile to share with you similar sentiments, but it’s unclear if we’ll obtain a response from the sisters at this point.

What are your thoughts with this, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

