Kendall Jenner To Pay $90,000 In Fyre Festival Lawsuit

It’s time to pay the piper!

Kendall Jenner has lastly settled the lawsuit for her involvement with the notorious Fyre Festival. The mannequin can be paying $90,000 for her promotion of the 2017 catastrophe of a music competition.

If you recall (and possibly you don’t, as there have been SO many different scandals since then), Fyre Festival was alleged to be a super-exclusive, luxe music competition within the Caribbean for the ultra-wealthy and oh so “influential” (lol yeah, how’d that end up?).

According to court docket paperwork, Kenny was paid $275,000 for her Instagram submit concerning the occasion, which turned out to be principally an enormous rip-off. Crucially, Ken’s submit didn’t point out that she was being paid for sharing it. It DID, nevertheless, suggest that her sister Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West would possibly make an look… all of which spelled large bother for Kendall!

The go well with was filed within the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York again in August 2019 by Gregory Messer, the occasion trustee recovering “money for creditors that lost money investing in the festival.” He stated Kendall’s involvement with the promo “[demonstrated] a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part”.

The 24-year-old wasn’t the one celeb named within the go well with — Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182, and Lil Yachty have been additionally in scorching water for their very own help of the competition.

Last yr, the fact star supplied a considerably half-hearted clarification about how she obtained concerned with the infamous competition. She advised The New York Times:

“You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk… I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will… You never really know what’s going to happen.”

She actually couldn’t have thought she’d be coughing up $90,000 three years later… and but, right here we’re! LOLz!

Nowadays, the KUWTK star is utilizing her social media for good, relatively than for scams. She lately partnered with designer Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition to “end the stigma against mental health conditions.” After opening up about her expertise with nervousness on Good Morning America, Ken posted a video on her IG saying:

“Hey guys! Just checking in. I have been doing a lot of thinking during quarantine, mostly about mental health and how important it is always, but especially in these times with the devastation of coronavirus. And I just wanted to instill some hope in people, and know that everyone’s not alone in this isolation. So I have decided to join a challenge called ‘How Are You Really Challenge’, which basically lets people know how you’re really feeling. And for me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I’m kind of off and on. But I want you to join me in this challenge. I want you to tell me how you really feel, and know that you’re not alone, and that we’re gonna get through this together.”

Now that’s a message we will get behind!

Ch-ch-check out Kendall’s IG submit (under).