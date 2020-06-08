Kendall Jenner SLAMS Viral Photoshopped Image Of Her Protesting For Black Lives Matter!

Don’t blame another racially insensitive blunder on Kendall Jenner!

The KUWTK starlet is denying any involvement with a VERY clearly photoshopped image of her protesting to get Black Lives Matter that went viral within the weekend.

The photo under consideration was apparently discovered on the supermodel’s Facebook account and seemingly shows her posing for the camera with a BLM sign. Except it wasn’t hard for fans to note a few things were off in the shot — specifically, Kendall’s warped hands and the fact that her sign failed to appear to have a shadow behind her. This is really a classic photoshop fail, y’all, and absolutely something the KarJenners have now been accused of before!

The pic spread like wildfire on the web, with many outraged social media marketing users calling out the 24-year-old for phoning in her support for the movement.

this right here could be the scandal of 2020 seriously @KendallJenner you need to be ashamed y’all taking photoshop to the next level.😡 https://t.co/9jwq1LVhOi — Abby🌻 (@abyghalealeigha) June 6, 2020

Kendall Jenner photoshopping an indication in her hands is really a pretty good indication of how seriously people should simply take celebrity opinions pic.twitter.com/dnpAbM6EhX — Justin (@IamJoogle) June 6, 2020

Other twitics slammed the starlet across the platform, writing:

“Kendall Jenner poorly photoshopping a sign into her hands is so laughable. You want to steal as much as you can from black culture but can’t even be bothered to actively attend a protest properly. We all know she probably went for the picture and then left again.” “@KendallJenner stop photoshopping signs into your pictures and actually use your platform to do some good.”

Some people also used the controversy as an possibility to mock Jenner’s tone-deaf Pepsi ad from 2017, by which she (foolishly) attempted to ease tensions between communities of color and law enforcement with a can of soft drink.

The internet is swift and ruthless in providing punishment when our favorite celebs screw up, but once we touched on earlier, it was all just one single big embarrassing mistake!

A quick search will show that FB account claiming to be Kendall was actually fake — her real page has a different name (not “20K”), profile pic, and hasn’t been updated since May 20. She later hopped on Twitter to deny the photo’s validity:

“this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this.”

this is photoshopped by somebody. i DID PERHAPS NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

So, yeah. Major false alarm! We love a great call-out around everyone else, nonetheless it certainly pays to be extra careful before claiming to have receipts of shitty behavior! It seems like whoever came up with this notion to fake the shot and troll Kris Jenner‘s daughter not quite succeeded.

This all comes just days after Kenny used her Instagram platform to denounce systemic racism, acknowledge her white privilege, and vow to influence positive change in the wake of George Floyd‘s death:

“raging on platforms can’t be all that people do so that you can repair the machine, we need to simply take real action, off of social media marketing. this is a time and energy to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we’re ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office.

the one truth which will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. “

Let’s give attention to more with this energy and leave the net trolling for another time, please!

