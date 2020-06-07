Kendall Jenner Says Viral Protest Photo of Her Is Photoshopped

Kendall Jenner has denied photoshopping a photo of herself holding a Black Lives Matter sign and essentially faking solidarity with protesters.

Fans called out Kendall once they noticed the sign was missing from her shadow.

A photo of Kendall Jenner has been making the rounds on social media marketing for recent days, seemingly showing the supermodel posing with a Black Lives Matter sign (which suspiciously didn’t appear in her shadow) and phoning in solidarity with ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The photo looked to be posted to Kendall’s Facebook account.

Kendall has since denied that the photo is real on Twitter, writing “this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this.”

As a reminder, Kendall starred in 2017’s infamous Pepsi commercial, in which she hands a policeman a soda within a protest. The commercial was panned if you are generally insulting, and ignoring decades of racial injustice and police brutality against peaceful protestors. On that note, head here to greatly help demand justice for Black lives and support protestors.

Here are guides for how to demand justice right now, how to get mental health resources if you are a Black woman, how to speak to your relatives about Black Lives Matter, how to spot a fake protest story, and how to protest safely.

