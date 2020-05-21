Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner can pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from her involvement within the Fyre Festival scandal.

According to paperwork obtained by E! News, the supermodel agreed to pay just a fraction of the $275,000 that the occasion’s trustee claims she was paid to promote Fyre Festival on social media in 2017.

In Aug. 2019, trustee Gregory Messer filed a grievance in New York’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court to search the restoration of cash paid to expertise companies, performers, distributors and different entities concerned within the advertising and marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival.

Kendall was amongst a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty who had been all hit with lawsuits.

A since-deleted submit shared to Kendall’s Instagram was captioned, in accordance to courtroom paperwork, “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

The lawsuit accused Kendall of “intentionally [leading] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” Kanye West, who based the G.O.O.D. music label, was set carry out on the occasion. “This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part,” the swimsuit acknowledged.

Kendall additionally obtained a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not clearly stating she was paid for the submit.





The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed her involvement in a 2019 New York Times interview, sharing, “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk.”

“I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will,” Kendall added.

Originally pitched as a “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food,” Fyre Festival confronted criticism for over-promising and under-delivering on musical acts, facilities and extra.

Founder Billy McFarland is at present serving out 6-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud. He was additionally ordered to repay the $26 million he defrauded from buyers.

Kendall’s rep declined to touch upon the matter.

