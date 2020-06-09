Kendall Jenner Malibu’d Up with Devin Booker, Nobu Date Before NBA Bubble



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are nonetheless going robust — hitting up the most costly sushi spot on the town Monday … simply weeks earlier than Devin has to get again to work!

The two rolled by means of Nobu in Malibu and left in the identical SUV — roughly one month after they had been noticed on a highway journey collectively in Arizona.



They each regarded actually good. In reality, Kendall walked out of the restaurant like she was strutting down a style runway.

But, this is the twist … with the NBA asserting its plan to renew the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida beginning on July 31, it appears they will have a compelled separation.

Devin’s Phoenix Suns might be included within the NBA’s 22-team plan — by which gamers and workers will primarily stay in a bubble surroundings as they play out the remainder of the season and playoffs.

Teams are anticipated to reach in mid-July.

Only important folks might be allowed within the bubble — gamers, workers, coaches and members of the family. Everyone might be required to bear thorough COVID-19 testing.

Since Kendall is not household, it is doubtless she will not be allowed inside … and if the Suns catch hearth, they could possibly be within the bubble till mid-October!

The excellent news for Kendall … there is a very low probability they will even make the playoff portion of the bubble a lot much less the Finals.