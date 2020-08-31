Kendall Jenner look-alike ‘stuns’ strangers in Tbilisi – Armenian News

A mom has actually stunned observers and in some cases even her own household with her exceptional similarity to supermodel Kendall Jenner”, the Daily Mail reports.

Teona Chachua, 29, from Tbilisi, Georgia, never ever understood simply just how much she appeared like the truth TELEVISION star till she began appeal blogging in 2018, and was unexpectedly swamped with remarks from fans of the Kardashian member of the family.

In the exact same year, the 5ft 10in brunette was called the greatest paid supermodel by Forbes Magazine – however mom- of- one Teona, who determines up 8 inches much shorter and is 5 years older, was left surprised when individuals began stopping her in the street to inform her she appears like Kendall.

Now Teona’s own hubby, Giorgia, 29, and her household joke that the set are in some way associated – with the mom welcoming the contrast and explaining it as “a substantial self-confidence increase.

She stated: “As quickly as I began my videos and publishing images individuals began commenting stating that I appear like her. It is good when you get compared to somebody as gorgeous as she is.

‘Sometimes individuals double take when they take a look at me in the street and in some cases even state, “Oh my god you look like Kendall”.

” I get a great deal of remarks particularly from her fans who in fact believe it’s her, and my household joke that we relate in some way. It’s a bit unusual for me as …