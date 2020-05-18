Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies at 76

He was 76.

Osmond’s former companion with the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, informed CNN that Osmond died Monday morning at his house within the Los Angeles neighborhood of Shadow Hills, California.

No reason for demise was given, although Lane mentioned the actor had been in ailing well being for a while.

Osmond performed the long-lasting character, who was a frequent tormentor of Theodore “the Beaver” Cleaver, at some point of the collection, which ran from 1957-1963. Osmond additionally reprised the position a couple of instances over time, together with as a part of the sitcom sequel “The New Leave It to Beaver” from 1985 to 1986, ‘Still the Beaver” on TBS from 1986 to 1987 and the 1997 movie “Leave It to Beaver.” His different credit included roles on “The Munsters” and “Happy Days.” Osmond’s additionally change into a bike officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, one thing he told the Chicago Tribune in 1992 had been a dream of his since he had been a baby. Osmond mentioned he was happy with his now iconic position. ”Everyone is aware of an Eddie Haskell,” Osmond informed the publication. ”He’s the man who you possibly can blame issues on once they go incorrect. The ironic factor about Beaver is that it was by no means a high 10 present throughout the unique community run. It was simply one other household present that had sufficient followers to maintain it on the air.”

