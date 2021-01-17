Ken Jennings recently came into the limelight for his new avatar when he became the guest host of the game show Jeopardy after the iconic host Alex Trebek left for his heavenly abode recently.

Jennings is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. He shot to fame for the longest winning streak in the US game show Jeopardy with seventy-four consecutive wins.

Alex Trebek hosted the popular game show Jeopardy with such unparalleled dexterity, charm, and grace for more than thirty-six years, that it was difficult to fill in the void created by his demise. Trebek died at the age of eighty from pancreatic cancer, last November.

‘Jeopardy’ With Ken Jennings

Amidst this unfortunate and sudden crisis, Ken Jennings emerged as the right candidate for hosting the show as a guest host. His association with Alex and Jeopardy has been long and fulfilling. His fame and popularity are undeniable too.

In the first episode where he featured as a guest host, Kennings paid his humble tribute to Alex Trebek by saying that not everything in our lives is perfect. But, according to him, Alex did this job perfectly for over thirty-six years. It looked even better when one was up close. His intelligence dazzled everyone, and there’s no other word for it.

Adding to this he also said that he kept the stub of an audience ticket (given by a friend to him) of Alex’s very first show of Jeopardy from 1983, in his pocket as a lucky charm while guest hosting the episode. A sweet gesture to reckon how close his relationship with Alex and the show is to him.

Ken Jennings with such humility, warmth and intelligence is sure to grab one’s attention and it will be interesting to watch him excel in his new avatar in the forthcoming episodes.