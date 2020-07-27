Ken Doherty and Jimmy White fall short in qualifying for World Snooker Championship | Snooker News





Ken Doherty stopped working to make it through to the last qualifying round as his hopes of reaching the Crucible were rushed

Ken Doherty signed up with Jimmy White in heading out of the penultimate round of qualifying for this year’s World Snooker Championship.

Doherty’s hopes of reaching the Crucible for the very first time in 6 years were ended by Mark King after a 6-3 defeat while White fell short as he was beaten by Robert Milkins.

Doherty, the 1997 world champ, kept alive his expert snooker profession with success versus Fraser Patrick on Friday, however this conference with King showed an action too far for the 50- year-old.

The Irishman was 3-1 down at the mid session period after a 125 break from his Romford competitor, however the Irishman resisted with a break of 80 in frame 6 prior to he won frame 7 too.

Is this completion of the roadway for Doherty?

For Doherty, it might be completion of the roadway for his expert profession unless he is handed an invitational trip card.

He notoriously triggered Stephen Hendry’s very first loss in a Crucible last in 1997 and would go on to reach 2 more world finals in his profession, losing to John Higgins and Mark Williams respectively.

Jimmy White was intending to make the Worlds for the very first time in 14 years

White, a six-time finalist, who has actually not contended at the Crucible considering that 2006, lost 6-1 to Milkins at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport.

Ali Carter, the 2008 and 2012 runner-up, was another to leave, being beat 6-3 by Louis Heathcote.

