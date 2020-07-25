Ken Cuccinelli: Dems’ ‘Nazi’ and ‘stormtrooper’ labels for fed officers may be libelous

“When you see such libelous, slanderous comments from people who know better — Let’s not kid ourselves, the speaker of the House knows that she is using Nazi allusions to refer to correct, professional law enforcement officers,” Cuccinelli stated.

DHS PRIMARY SLAMS PELOSI FOR CALLING FEDERAL POLICE ‘STORMTROOPERS’

“If I was a CBP agent or ICE agent, or FBI agent — and if I was an FPS agent — I might sue for libel,” he stated.

Cuccinelli was describing workers from Customs and Border Protection; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and the Federal Protective Service.

Pelosi had actually described federal police officers released to Portland, Ore., as “stormtroopers” in remarks and Twitter messages previously this month.

“The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order. It is a tactic that is not appropriate to the country,” Pelosi informed press reporters July16 She followed up with a Twitter message the next day.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler even more declared that “nonviolent Americans are going to be killed for doing nothing other than standing up for American democratic principles.”

Waters declared FPS representatives were acting in such a way that a person would “see in countries where you have dictators.”

Earlier in the week, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., compared the representatives to the Nazi- age Geheime Staatspolizei, or “Gestapo.”

Cuccinelli kept in mind that federal police officers have actually just been performing the tasks they have actually been employed to do.

“[W] e have a federal objective at the Department of Homeland Security, governed by statute– [but] we have actually likewise heard individuals state this isn’t constitutional,” he stated. Cuccinelli then priced estimate the excerpt of federal code that needs such representatives to safeguard federal residential or commercial property.

“So we are not only within the boundaries of the Constitution, we have a statutory charge. That is the mission we are pursuing there,” he stated.

Cuccinelli went on to describe that the left wing of the Democratic Party sees an essential constituency as those who think “violence is an acceptable way to achieve your goals.”

“And you know, we saw Mayor Wheeler go out last night. He is way out there — radical left. … He has basically turned much of the city over to these violent criminals, and he has tied the hands of his own police department,” Cuccinelli included.

Cuccinelli stated that when he saw Wheeler go socialize amongst the violent protesters and get blindsided by boos, jeers and calls for resignation, it advised him of pre-Soviet Russia.

“The right historical analogy has nothing to do with Germany but it has to do with the Bolsheviks. Last night, that mayor was a Menshevik — the socialists who thought they can control that revolution and the bloodthirsty Bolsheviks came in and killed them all,” he stated. “This mob is out for blood. They are not there to protect the First Amendment or exercise First Amendment rights.”

The Mensheviks and the Bolsheviks were completing factions of the Russian Social Democratic Labor Party of the early 1900 s.