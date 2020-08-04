Legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns says the United States is “in the middle of an enormous reckoning” and called for the removal of statues of Confederate soldiers and the renaming of military bases during a discussion with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
#CNN #News
Ken Burns: Confederate statues celebrate a false narrative
Legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns says the United States is “in the middle of an enormous reckoning” and called for the removal of statues of Confederate soldiers and the renaming of military bases during a discussion with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.