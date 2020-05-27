Kempton attracts 454 entries for Tuesday’s card | Racing News

A complete of 454 horses have been entered for Tuesday’s assembly at Kempton, which is scheduled to be certainly one of two fixtures on the second day of racing’s resumption.

Newcastle’s opening assembly on Monday attracted 369 entries, however that tally has been surpassed by Kempton, which is able to stage a most nine-race card, if the British Horseracing Authority will get the mandatory go-ahead from Government.

The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden over a mile for three-year-olds has drawn 97 contenders, with Sir Michael Stoute, John Gosden and Charlie Appleby among the many trainers with entries.

The 10-furlong Hersham Maiden Stakes, which is first up on the card for three-year-olds and upwards, has 87 possibles at this stage, with the Littleton Handicap over 5 furlongs drawing fewest entries with 21.

The different six races have between 29 and 58 entries.

Newcastle additionally race once more on Tuesday, with 265 contenders for a most 10-race card.

The fixture at Gosforth Park consists of two juvenile contests, with the British Stallion Studs EBF Race Seven Maiden Stakes over 5 furlongs and the British Stallion Studs EBF Race Eight Maiden Fillies’ Stakes each proving in style with 41 and 36 entries apiece.