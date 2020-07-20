Kemba Walker tells Boston Celtics fans status of his left knee is ‘trending upwards’ | NBA News

The status of Kemba Walker’s left knee is a huge hot topic of discussion around the NBA, so the Boston Celtics’ All-Star point guard addressed the problem himself.

The main message he wanted to get across to Celtics fans was not to worry.

During a post-practice Zoom teleconference with the media, Walker confirmed that he felt some pain return to along side it of his left knee upon time for practice, which prompted the team to take a cautious approach with his activity over the past week. However, the nine-year veteran also spoke optimistically about his progress and believes that he will soon be back in the total swing of things soon.

“I’m feeling good,” he insisted. “It’s really just taking one day at a time right now, just being smart, being cautious for the most part. I don’t want to have any setbacks or anything like that, so just taking it slow. But I’ll be back in time for when things get real, for sure.”

Walker’s knee soreness initially became an issue in January, also it caused him to miss 10 games over 8 weeks before the NBA suspended its season in mid-March. When the team returned to action the other day in Orlando, so did his soreness. In response, the team put him on a one-day on, one-day off plan to be able to get him up to speed safely.

These practice sessions are held privately, so no one can see exactly how Walker is looking, but team-mate Enes Kanter provided some promising insight earlier this week.

“For Kemba, it’s like riding a bike,” Kanter told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Once that he is on the market, he is going to get everybody rolling. He is going to make himself better, he is going to make everybody else better around him. The Celtics fans really should not be so focused on him.

“It’s Kemba Walker. He looks really good to me. He looks in really good shape, very lean. He didn’t lose any touch or whatever. To me, it’s Kemba. He’s an All-Star, superstar. Obviously, he knows how to play basketball. Once he gets out there, he is going to get himself going. What has impressed me about him so much is his leadership. Sometimes you are sidelined, but he is still talking, still communicating, still with a smile.”

Deep down, Walker admits that it is frustrating maybe not being able to approach things at full-throttle at this time, but that he also understands the bigger picture at stake.

“This is not normal for me being out like this,” said Walker, who had missed just six games in his previous four seasons combined. “But this is just the smart approach to take about things because I do want to be inside my best for my team-mates and this organisation when that regular season comes around, and most positively in the playoffs.

“I’m not really concerned much, honestly, because I think I’m trending upwards, and I’m getting better, and I’m getting closer to my return. I’m fine. I’ll be back better than ever.”

