Quite a few equities have stated that KELYA would be promoting a revenue statement of $1.13 billion this quarter. According to several reports stated by Zacks Investment, two investment analysts have already issued estimates into the earnings of the company. The lowest range of earnings has come in at $1.12 billion, with the highest working its way at $1.15 billion. The company would also report a sales sum of $1.34 billion the previous year, which would be indicative of a negative growth rate of about 15.7%. The company will definitely be upholding its next results on the 11th of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of KELYA

The stocks of KELYA did issue their previous quarterly results on the 5th of November. The provider of business services had reported an EPS of $0.29 for that quarter, which was comprehensively more than the consensus estimate set at $0.10. The revenue statement of the company for the quarter was $1.04 billion. Kelly Services reportedly had a negative 1.70% net margin rate, along with a 5.70% return on its equity.

KELYA has been the subject matter for quite a few research topics. Zacks Investment has already decreased the shares of the company from a rating of buy to a rating of hold which was then published in a note on the 11th of January. Barrington Research went the other way- with an increase in the price target of KELYA from $20 to $24. This firm also issued a rating of outperform on the stocks of this company.

Kelly Services traded at $21.26 last Friday. The market cap of this company has been fixed at $835.52 million, with a 1.33 PEG ratio, along with a PE ratio of -10.52. The moving average for the firm over 50-days is $21.30, whereas the moving average of KELYA over 200-days is $18.53. The year low of the firm is $10.13, while the year high has been set at $23.