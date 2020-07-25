Kelsey Gramer’s actress daughter has her arm slashed by drunk man in NYC

Kelsey Grammer’s actress daughter has been hurried to medical facility after having her arm slashed by a drunk man in New York City on Friday night.

Spencer Grammer, 36, was dining with a male buddy at The Blank Ant in the East Village when the drunk male roamed onto the facilities and required a table around 11.30 pm.

The man apparently started arguing with workers when he was rebuffed, and the occurrence quickly turned physical.

Spencer – who is best understood for voicing the character Summer Smith in the popular animated series Rick and Morty – then leapt in to attempt and diffuse the scenario.

At that point, the occurrence turned physical and the drunk man took out a knife and slashed the star down herarm

‘Everyone leapt out of their seats. About 15 individuals possibly. Everyone was attempting to pull them apart, It appeared like there was a complete on brawl,’ one eyewitness informed The New YorkPost

Spencer’s supper date, Jan Phillip Mueller, was likewise hurt after attempting to pull the knifeman away.