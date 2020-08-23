Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-Hating Teenage Daughter Says She’s ‘Officially Pushing For Emancipation’! Holy S**t!

Kellyanne Conway‘s 15-year-old Donald Trump– disliking daughter has actually had enough of the household organisation operating in the political area … specifically with her mother straight encouraging Trump!

Claudia Conway required to Twitter on Saturday night to get some things off her chest, and in the procedure of when again blasting Trump and calling out her mother’s task to make him look, great, she stated something else truly intriguing: she obviously wishes to be an emancipated small!

Claudia, who is popular for her current viral TikTok fight with her mom, came out swinging once again on social networks late last night, stating she was “devastated” that her mom was speaking at the Republican National Convention

After that, she entered on how she was “officially pushing for emancipation,” as you can see in a screenshot of a few of her tweets (listed below):

Yikes …

But Claudia– who has frequently tweet leftist causes and at one point over the summer season even asked progressive NYRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to embrace her– was far from completed with her tirade.

The 15-year-old went on from there, more blasting her mother’s …