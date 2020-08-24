Kellyanne Conway’s Sudden White House Exit & Explosive Family Drama With Daughter Claudia – Everything We Know So Far!

It’s been an untidy summertime for Kellyanne Conway, y’ all!

On Sunday, the White House therapist made the stunning statement that she will be leaving her post at the end of the month to concentrate on her family– months after her daughter Claudia Conway (above, insert) began to air out the family’s filthy laundry on social networks.

Donald Trump‘s truth- jumbler kept in mind that her spouse, George Conway, would likewise be withdrawing from The Lincoln Project— a Republican- formed anti-Trump group that he co- established– to commit more time to their kids.

Her declaration read:

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times… In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

For his part, George tweeted that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project to …