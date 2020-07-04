Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, 15, slams her parents for blocking her freedom of speech

Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter is continuing her on the web hit on her parents, replying to her father on Twitter about how his ‘marriage failed’ and livestreaming a confrontation with her mother on TikTok.

Claudia Conway, 15, became a viral star this week for her outspoken anti-Trump views and support for the Black Lives Matter movement despite her mom employed in the White House Administration.

While the White House counselor previously said she supports her daughter making her own mind up over her political views, Claudia this week claimed that her parents were trying to shut of her phone to stop her causing more controversy for the family.

On Friday, her dad George Conway, who is one of the founders of the anti-Trump political action group The Lincoln Project, attempted to intervene, telling journalists that he gave no permission for them to speak the teenager.

The 15-year-old also hit back at her father George tweeting ‘sorry your marriage failed’

‘To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you,’ he wrote.

But an unhappy Claudia snapped back saying he was trying to stop her being heard.

‘You’re just mad that I’m finally getting my voice heard. sorry your marriage failed,’ she said.

The 15-year-old also tagged both her parents’ Twitter accounts in a number of tweets where she told them ‘please stop shutting of my phone’.

Her father’s failed intervention came as Claudia streamed live to TikTok while Kellyanne confronted her in regards to the content she was posted about her boss Trump.

Kellyanne sooner or later tried to physically just take the phone from her daughter when she wouldn’t stop posting.

‘You will get back to it, turn it off,’ Kellyanne said. ‘Turn it off now lady.’

‘No I’m perhaps not ok thanks guys though,’ Claudia said to commenters posting on the video, ignoring her mother.

‘Also she keeps insulting my mental health,’ Claudia adds, as she drinks from the red cup.

‘I’m just showing everyone the reality, you’re literally not letting me use my freedom of speech.’

Kellyannne responds that she ‘can use her freedom of speech but daddy just wants one to shut it off because not everybody who follows you is well meaning’.

‘That many people have nothing to accomplish? That’s amazing, it’s so nice out,’ Kellyanne then asks, looking at the amount of viewers on Claudia’s stream.

The screen then suddenly goes black with a note saying the host is away as Claudia is heard shouting ‘Mom, exactly what are you doing’ and Kellyanne responds, ‘it’s mine’.

The videostream appeared to lag as Kellyanne was then shown wrestling the phone from her daughter’s hand as viewers voiced their support for her Claudia.

The confrontation came after Claudia began posting anti-Trump TikTok videos calling for people to leave one-star reviews on his ‘restaurants, hotels, and golf courses’ and saying ‘our president for the next four years is either planning to be a [email protected]$t or a [email protected]$t’.

She shared multiple videos on the platform under the username @shortfakeblonde where she has spoken out against Trump and pledged her support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In one of the most recent videos, which has a lot more than 111,000 views, Claudia dances in the front of a background of follower comments where people highlight that she is ‘anti-Trump’.

‘Finding out that Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is on tiktok and is super anti-trump and has dozens of pro BLM tiktoks and tiktoks telling trump supporters to go f**k themselves may be the bright spot of 2020 that I didn’t know I would get but definitely needed,’ one of the comments reads.

Another video shows Claudia encouraging TikTok users to leave one-star reviews on the web for Trump’s ‘restaurants, hotels, and golf courses’.

In a video from April she wrote: ‘when our president for another four years is either going to be described as a [email protected]$t or even a [email protected]$t.’

‘why do people hate on trump supporters… like why can not we just respect everybody’s opinions?’ she writes in still another video, where she mockingly traces a fake tear down her own cheek with her finger.

In still another she blasts the opinion that because her mom works for Trump, she too must certanly be a supporter of the president.

‘She also was his campaign manager during the 2016 election – so your point?’ she says to the camera.

‘Believe it or not you could have your own opinions not influenced by your parents at all… by simply educating your self.’

Kellyanne has previously discussed what she’s got told her daughter’s about her decision to work for Trump in the 2016 election.

‘In explaining how I feel about one thing that Donald Trump said or did to my daughters, I would be remiss in not revealing the full conversation, which is also why Mommy, who’s a female, did not support the first female presidential candidate for an important party,’ Kellyanne said after she helped Trump beat Hillary Clinton to the White House in 2016.

‘I would tell them that I respect very much that Secretary Clinton was running for president, and it showed that in this country, anybody can do anything when they set their mind to it.

‘At once, I tried to explain for them that you could be excited for someone with whom you disagree, and share because moment ever as a proud American.’

Claudia has also posted multiple videos where she demands justice for Breonna Taylor, the black EMT who was gunned down by cops once they performed a botched no-knock arrest warrant at her apartment in Louisville on March 13.

Claudia’s TikTok bio reads that ‘it’s a fantastic day to arrest brett hankison, john mattingly, and myles cosgrove’ – the three plainclothes cops who stormed Taylor’s apartment and shot her dead.

In one video, Claudia raises her eyebrow at the camera while text across the screen urges ‘leftist, acab, anti-trump, blm’ supporters to connect with her

In still another video Claudia blasts the opinion that just because her mom works for Trump, she too must be a supporter of the president

In one video, Claudia raises her eyebrow at the camera while text throughout the screen urges ‘leftist, acab, anti-trump, blm’ supporters for connecting with her.

‘hi so if you should be leftist, acab, anti-trump, blm, etc. please interact w this because most of my comments are threats from angry trump supporters,’ she wrote.

The 15-year-old urges people not to hate her parents because of their political beliefs in another video with her friends.

‘Just please no hate to my mom or my dad, they truly are both amazing people… and I love them so much,’ she says.

Claudia’s outspoken beliefs first emerged when New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz shared a few of her videos on Twitter this week, praising her as ‘an outspoken leftist TikToker’.

Lorenz tweeted that Claudia ‘wants followers/views and is outspoken [about] her own beliefs.’

Claudia is one of Kellyanne and George Conway’s four children.

While her mother is really a close adviser to Trump and was his third campaign manager during the 2016 race for the White House, her father can be vocally anti-Trump.

He co-founded The Lincoln Project in 2019 along with several prominent Republicans and former Republicans.

It aims to stop Trump finding a second term in the White House and, in April, it pledged its endorsement of Joe Biden for president.

In May, the group drew the ire of Trump when it released an ad slamming his leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s handling of the crisis has over and over come under fire, from his initial denial of the life-threatening outbreak’s danger to American lives to his ongoing refusal to check out the guidance of experts and wear a breathing apparatus.

‘Millions worry that the loved one wont survive COVID-19, there’s mourning in America,’ says The Lincoln Project video.

‘Under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, and sicker, and poorer.

‘And now, Americans are asking: If we now have another four years such as this, will there even be an America?’

Trump hit right back at the video, blasting Conway a ‘deranged loser’ and ‘Moonface’.

‘A group of [Republican In Name Only] Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, however , 8 years back, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years back,’ the president tweeted at the time.

‘I do not know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, nonetheless it must have been really bad.’