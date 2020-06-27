Kellyanne Conway shrugs off Trump’s slumping poll numbers: ‘That doesn’t surprise me at all’

“People are putting onto Joe Biden exactly what they want him to be,” added Conway, who predicted that voters will be “sorely disappointed once they see him and they hear him, time and again.”

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump trailing Biden by nine points among registered voters in the president’s adopted home state of Florida. Polls of registered voters in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas show those states to be toss-ups involving the incumbent and the former vice president.

“You can’t say, ‘Raise my hand, I’m not Donald Trump.’ Joe Biden had 40 years to make some significant changes that would have put us in a better position to deal with all this,” Conway said. “And Donald Trump’s done a better job in less than four years.”

MacCallum then pressed Conway on the polling numbers saying the president was failing to interact with voters and citing his approval numbers, something Conway dismissed.

“The polls are about horse race numbers. And let’s be fair, these polls are precisely where I think they’d be today in that whenever you look at The New York Times state-by-state race polls, [Trump and Biden are] within a few points of each and every other and they are both under 50 per cent by and large,” Conway said. “I would expect a president’s approval rating to be lower than normal when we are in so many crises in this country. That doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.