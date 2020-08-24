Kellyanne Conway: Key moments from her White House career



Kellyanne Conway revealed she was stepping down from her function as senior counsel





Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to United States President Donald Trump, has actually revealed that she is resigning from her post.

She states she will step down from her function to concentrate on her kids.

Here’s an appearance back at her career, from assisting Mr Trump to clinch the 2016 election success to debates surrounding “alternative facts” and backing items by Mr Trump’s child,Ivanka

The initially female project supervisor to win a governmental race

Kellyanne Conway is the very first female in American history to lead an effective United States governmental project.

Following Mr Trump’s election win, she was provided the function as senior counsel to the president. In this function, she was Mr Trump’s political advisor.

Once called the “Trump whisperer,” Mrs Conway was credited with assisting to consistent Mr Trump’s project after a video was dripped to the media in which he was heard making profane remarks about females.

At the time of Mrs Conway’s consultation, …