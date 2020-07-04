Kellyanne Conway & Her Anti-Trump Daughter Get Into Confrontation Live On TikTok! OMG!

OMG! This is crazy!

Kellyanne Conway, the adviser and sometimes-media spokesperson to Donald Trump, is fighting with her 15-year-old daughter right now following the girl has been posting anti-Trump things on her TikTok account. Not long ago, on Friday afternoon, 15-year-old Claudia seemingly have recorded a fight the 2 had with her account on that social media site — now the video is spreading like wildfire!

As you can observe with the video (below), the two have reached odds over Claudia’s usage of the app — although Kellyanne tries to put on a pleasant face for the camera as more and more people are watching, it’s clear she’s frustrated with her daughter and things are receiving very contentious. Then, by the end of the video, it all erupts when Trump’s adviser generally seems to try to swipe the phone from her daughter, too:

This is not how that stuff is supposed to play out, in public and on social media marketing and every thing. Awkward!!!

All this really is simply the crescendo of a slowly-building fight that started earlier today, spurred on by when anti-Trump political adviser George Conway tweeted to journalists to “desist” from communication along with his minor young ones, including his now-infamous 15-year-old daughter.

After George tweeted his message to journalists to avoid communicating with the girl, a merchant account allegedly owned by Claudia responded, noting the anti-Trump adviser was “just mad that I’m finally getting my voice heard,” and delivered a hell of your final blow, writing: “sorry your marriage failed,” referencing the often-contentious public relationship between George and Kellyanne. Wow…

George quickly hid the reply, and it’s not really certain that the alleged account here was actually Claudia’s, but Deadline reports the exchange “appears to be the real thing.” If true, wow… just wow.

Kellyanne and George have long drawn interest from the media because of their staying together in marriage even amid their vastly different assumes Trump and their public willingness to carry on to show that, but this really is next level stuff. Their daughter is fast becoming quite the influential TikTok personality, too, so it seems like this may only keep becoming a lot more high profile. Who knows what that might mean for this upcoming election season…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Didn’t are expecting THIS fight to pop off here over Fourth of July weekend but, well, here we are anyways! Sound OFF with your accept the whole thing down in the comments (below)!!!