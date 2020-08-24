Kellyanne Conway Announces She Is Leaving Trump Administration

The Washington Post reported that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway informed President Donald Trump Sunday night that she would be leaving his administration at the end of the month.

“Conway informed Trump of her decision Sunday night in the Oval Office,” reportedThe Washington Post Her Never Trump spouse George Conway is likewise making brand-new strategies.

Kellyanne Conway to leave the White House at the end of the month, pointing out the requirement to concentrate on her household https://t.co/fcd4NKG8yr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 24, 2020

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House simply 2 months prior to the election

“Her husband George T. Conway III, a conservative lawyer and outspoken critic of the president, is also stepping back from his role on the Lincoln Project, an outside group of Republicans devoted to defeating Trump in November,” Washington Post kept in mind.

“He will also take a hiatus from Twitter, the venue he has often used to attack the president,” WaPo included.

Conway led Trump’s effective 2016 governmental project and was the very first female to reach such a success.

Mrs Conway stated in a declaration that while she and spouse George “disagree about plenty,” they are joined on …