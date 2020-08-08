Kelly Rowland weighs in on cancel culture: ‘Stop tryin to be God’

“In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, And I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times!” she mentioned.

Rowland then advised her social networks fans to attempt and not pass judgment.

“Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others,” she stated. “We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too!. Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!”

Rowland concluded her post with the hashtag: ” STOP TRYIN [SIC] TO BE GOD.”

The “Coffee” vocalist likewise triggered a conversation in her remarks area by captioning her note: “What light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comments below.”

Additionally, she included a remark to clarify that she was “not speaking to anything specific” with her post. “It’s just happening left and right!” she discussed.

Rowland’s star buddies rapidly commented with producer-actress …