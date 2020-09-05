Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Share Touching Tributes on Beyonce’s 39th Birthday

Beyonce got great deals of love from her good friends, household and fellow artists on her 39th birthday.

Among those assisting commemorate Queen Bey’s wedding on Friday (Sept 4) were the “Crazy in Love” vocalist’s previous Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who each penned touching tributes on Instagram.

“To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself!” Rowland captioned a vibrant image of the 2 standing side-by-side in shimmering gowns. “YOU already know… Forever and ever babe! Happy Happy Birthday Love!”

Williams, on the other hand, shared an encouraging message along with a black-and- white image from Beyonce’s days as a trainee.

“Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same,” Williams composed. “The awesome thing about this picture is that it causes me to reflect on how you KNEW who you wanted to be! You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!”

She included, “This pic can also serve as an encouragement of how everyone pretty much starts out the same way……there’s no way of dodging the corny school pictures unless you purposely skipped school picture day or maybe unfortunately not feeling well that day.”

In addition to birthday desires from her good friends, Bey likewise got a.